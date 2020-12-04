Miami Twp. director leaving to lead Miami County village

Hinkelman’s last day with the township is Dec. 11. His position will not be immediately filled.

“We are looking at potential changes to the positions within the department and that is why we have not advertised at this time,” Snyder said. “This is simply an opportunity to see if we desire to make any other changes before filling this pending vacancy.”

Hinkelman said departing the community is “extremely emotional” for him.

“(I’m) sad to leave the Township, but extremely excited to be a part of all the of the great things that Covington has going on,” he told trustees during Tuesday night’s meeting.

In a Nov. 16 resignation letter addressed to Snyder, Hinkelman said his 13 years with the township have been “some of the most educational, productive and most importantly enjoyable” in his life and thanked Snyder for allowing him to grow into the position, making it his own.

“You have enabled me to get experience in several areas of planning, economic development, budgeting, and even IT,” Hinkelman said. “I cannot express my gratitude for your leadership, friendship, and mentorship throughout the last 13 years. This community would not be what it is today without you.”

Hinkelman said he was his departing his current role because it is time to continue his career pathway toward leading an organization.

“The reason I am leaving is because the opportunity that I have is amazing and cannot be passed up, not because I don’t love and respect everyone at the township or love my job,” he said.