Miami Twp. park improvements stall, could be revised

Morris said upgrading the park to resemble the Charlotte park would cost about $500,000, but grant money could cover as much as $150,000. That, he said, would allow the township to pursue the project for “significantly less” than what it would typically cost.

But during their meeting Tuesday evening, trustees Don Culp and Terry Posey Jr. did not second Morris' motion to put the resolution to an official vote.

Posey said he believed pursuit of such a plan should be part of a “holistic view” of the parks and under some better planning for them as a whole, as opposed to specifically using one mechanism to fund one project at one park.

“I have other concerns about spending funds that could be used in other items without a good prioritization discussion,” Posey said.

In addition, several township projects were put on hold and staff salaries were frozen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“My support for the park project is good, but the detail that’s provided for in this motion, I’m not sure where it stands in terms of our other needs at this point," Posey said.

Culp said he agreed, adding that a low dam in a park on the other side of the township poses a “glaring risk” to the township’s recreation and needs to be a high priority item.

“It’s certainly not tied to this opportunity that you have, but I believe it has to be part of that complete view of when we look at our parks and start spending money,” Culp said.

He previously said the idea for the park was exciting but wanted a plan that has matching funds associated with the funding, “a 50-50 maybe or something like that.”

Morris said he was disappointed with the non-action at the board meeting but remains confident in a slightly modified motion or resolution supported by fellow trustees in the future.

“I will not give up on this project,” he said. “I am hopeful that we can get a new motion or resolution done in time to take advantage of the discounts currently being offered.”

He said the project has “too much community support and excitement” not to happen.