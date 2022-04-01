Miami University changes dining services; departing management group announces layoffs

OXFORD — A WARN Act Notice posted by Chartwells Higher Education at Miami University says its food and dining services contract with the public college is terminated and it will permanently discontinue services there effective May 31.
“We expect it to be a permanent layoff. Bumping rights do not apply,” the notice states. “There are 155 associates that are being impacted by this closure. All employees are encouraged to apply for alternative positions within the Company.”
The notice shows there will be 96 cashiers and food service workers impacted, along with 37 cooks and a number of other types of positions, including a director of operations, HR generalist and more.
On March 29, Miami University issued a news release saying it has partnered with Aramark to “innovate campus dining.” The release also says anyone working there now will be able to continue as a Miami University employee without wage or benefit change.
The other option is the workers may transfer to Aramark.
“Students will also be able to take advantage of Aramark’s employment opportunities, including its Student Executive Leadership Program — an experiential learning platform that offers supervisory experience, professional development, internship opportunities and priority for post-graduation jobs, the news release states.
The changes come as Miami University desires to bolster menu options, upgrade mobile and kiosk ordering systems and expand national retail options.
There are also plans to renovate Kings Cafe, Miami officials said.
Each dining commons will have a more distinctive menu, with increased to-go options, additional popular national brands, and new technology, such as delivery robots and food lockers for faster meal pick-up.
“Aramark will also introduce its recipe testing and development program to seek input from Miami students, allowing the customization of food offerings that include campus tastes and traditions,” the release states.
