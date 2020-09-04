Miami Valley’s life during COVID to be showcased in photo essay

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing most to stay home, Dayton area residents took a new look at the world around them.
There will be a photo essay in Sunday’s edition of the Dayton Daily News, called “In the Balance.” This collection of photos will showcase what local people experienced and saw during the coronavirus lock-down. The photos by Dayton area artists and photographers give a personal testimony to what some individuals experienced, and continue to experience, during the pandemic.
Some played in their backyards. Some gathered in driveways.
Some lost their jobs and struggled to put food on the table for their families.
This photo project captures all the changes, big and small, that Daytonians had to make.
The “In the Balance” photos were selected from submissions from Miami Valley residents. The project was done in collaboration with The Contemporary Dayton and the Dayton Daily News. It is sponsored by the Kettering Health Network.