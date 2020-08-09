Miamisburg’s new superintendent outlines her top priorities

It’s important for her that the district uses its budgets “very frugally” and work toward getting the best return on its investment, Blessing said. However, because of state budget cuts made in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is anticipating a November 2021 new levy, she said.

Also important to Blessing is ensuring the district is supporting diversity-based initiatives, including a recently formed Miamisburg Diversity & Engagement Group.

Doing so will make the community “so much better and well rounded.”

Blessing said she is not the type of leader to come into any situation and says “Hey, this is my agenda.”

“I’m here to work for the students and staff of Miamisburg and to lead them in the direction that they’re already going and expand their successes,” she said. “When we do that expansion, will we have some roads that stray in different opportunities and areas? Absolutely, and that’s just what my role and the board’s role will be to work together to support our Miamisburg school community, which in turn will then hopefully allow the rest of the community to prosper, because it will just be continuing to increase the opportunities our students have to retain them and make them our next leaders.”

Blessing, who was chosen over nearly 30 candidates applied for the Miamisburg job, replaces retired Superintendent David Vail. Before her most recent role as superintendent of Northeastern Wayne Schools, she was a curriculum director, elementary school principal, middle school assistant principal, and an elementary teacher across multiple Indiana districts. Blessing earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Ball State University,

She said it is an honor to be the first female superintendent in the Miamsiburg school district, which includes the city, most of Miami Twp. and part of German Twp.

“I think it’s just so humbling that I’m given that kind of responsibility and their faith and hope in me to get the job done,” she said. “I’m truly excited about this opportunity and I’m going to do my best to make a positive impact on all of our inspiring young females who want to look toward leadership, whether it be in education or in other fields.”

Back To School

