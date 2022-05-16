Middletown hosting police K-9 regional competition

Middletown will be going to the dogs this week.
The Middletown Division of Police is hosting the 2022 U.S. Police Canine Association Trials today through Thursday, said Sgt. Ryan Morgan, commander of the canine unit.
There will be more than 30 police canine teams from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky competing at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road. Morgan said all the events are free and open to the public, but spectators must stay behind the fence and no pets are allowed.
A public demonstration will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church, he said.
Middletown’s police department will be represented by three of its four canine teams. Those competing: Dennis Jordan and Koda, Tony Gibson and Bear and Lindsey Schwarber and Maverick. Officer Evan Mosley is on light duty due to an injury so he and his dog, Maui, won’t compete.
Butler County police agencies scheduled to compete include teams from Hamilton, Monroe and Trenton.
“It’s going to be a good time,” said Morgan, who added this is the first time Middletown has hosted the regionals since 2001.
Middletown has “one of the premier” canine programs in the region, according to Morgan. He said departments throughout the area work their canines at Middletown’s training facility.
The trials received support from several organizations, including the Kyle Schwarber Neighborhood Foundation, Start Skydiving, Dr. Rich Coleman, Horsepower Farm and local FOPs.
Dr. Coleman from Four Paws Animal Hospital will provide triage services for the canines, Morgan said.
About the Author