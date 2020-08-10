Millions in revenue lost, 90 percent of our employees laid off. Can stage be saved?

But right now, the gap is simply too large – and it keeps growing. We’ve canceled hundreds of performances and events, and lost millions of dollars in revenue. We have laid off or furloughed nearly 90% of our employees.

The impact felt by downtown Dayton, the arts community and the region as a whole, is huge. Dayton Live’s venues are still closed with minimal revenue expected until 2021 at the earliest. These are unprecedented times and we need unprecedented help – from our community and from our government.

Because the performing arts will be one of the last industries to reopen, it is critical we have the resources to not only survive this period of “intermission,” but also that we are financially equipped to re-open. Drafted with bipartisan support, the Save Our Stages Act, along with the RESTART and ENCORES Acts, will provide grants to eligible organizations that meet appropriate requirements. The next round of PPP is welcomed but will not be enough to see us through.

Members of our community want to know how to help. Add your voices to millions of other Americans around the country in support of the Save Our Stages Act. The National Independent Venue Association supported bill would give financial assistance to independent venues.

Go to saveourstages.com to learn more and let your voice be heard. The website lets you easily share your support of the arts with our elected officials.

Dayton is resilient and has always rallied behind its arts institutions. The Victoria Theatre has withstood fires, floods, civil unrest and pandemics. Through each challenge she has risen again. We trust through community support and unprecedented government aid, we can weather this current storm and continue to bring people together to celebrate our community.

Ty Sutton is president and CEO of Dayton Live one of the largest property owners in downtown Dayton.