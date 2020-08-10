People need the arts more than ever and the arts needs people even more

We need this now more than ever.

The arts also hold a tangible, material significance for our city.

The economic impact that the nonprofit arts sector has on our community, as reported by the American for the Arts study, is a $213.7 million industry in the Dayton Region—one that supports 8,829 full-time equivalent jobs and generates $23.9 million in local and state government revenue.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton has only been open for two seasons yet has had a more than 2 million dollar economic impact on the Dayton community based on a study conducted by the Master of Public Administration class at University of Dayton in 2019.

Then add into that Dayton Live, The Dayton Art Institute, The DPAA, The Human Race Theatre Company, The Contemporary Dayton, The Brightside, and countless others. When you donate even a small amount to one or more of your favorite arts organizations think of how that will help our economy recover in the coming years.

As an individual, you can also use your voice to support the arts if you can’t support financially. Check out saveourstages.com. The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is championing legislation that would provide support to venues who have been greatly impacted by shutdowns.

Many arts organizations, like Levitt Dayton, are providing virtual content.

We have a responsibility to stay mission-focused and meet our community where they are. You can find our weekly virtual concerts supporting local musicians on Facebook, YouTube, or our website LevittDayton.org.

Most organizations are offering virtual content of some sort to help us all get through this difficult time. Go to your favorite organization’s website and see what they are up to and give support that is so greatly needed now.

I bet you can remember your first concert, your first theater experience, your first gallery. Art can heal, connect, uplift, inspire. Let’s take the time now to make sure that the arts survive and thrive long after this crisis is over.

Madeline Hart is director of outreach and community engagement for Levitt Pavilion Dayton.