MLK Day observances planned across the region, 2021

Saturday, Jan. 16

Central State University Commencement Watch Party

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Online

Watch party celebrating the 30th graduation anniversary of Central State University’s Class of 1990. The event will be livestreamed on Central State’s Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn pages as well as on Instagram, @centralstate87.

Time: 7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Location: Online

The Ohio History Connection presents a talk with Dr. Hasan Jeffries, “Where do we go from here? MLK’s Vision for a Fair and Just America.” The webinar will explore the blueprint for the future that Dr. Martin Luther King laid out, highlighting the elements of his vision that are most applicable today.

Registration is required. Cost is $15/non-members; Free/members. To register, visit: https://13329a.blackbaudhosting.com/13329a/Where-Do-We-Go-From-Here-Martin-Luther-King-Jrs-Vision-for-a-Fair-and-Just-America?_ga=2.211570000.414757492.1610425748-152438356.1610425748.

Note: A participant registration provides a unique link that will allow one computer or mobile device to watch the webinar. Multiple viewers may use the one participating device.

Hundreds of people gathered in Dayton on Monday morning to march in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Marchers started near The Charles Drew Health Center on West Third Street and ended at the Dayton Convention Center.

Sunday, Jan. 17

MLK Dialogues

Time: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

The Dayton International Peace Museum presents MLK Dialogues: The Power of Peace. The community dialogue considering questions Martin Luther King Jr. raised in his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech is free and open to the public. To register visit: https://daytonpeacemuseum.org/blog/2020/12/28/mlk-dialogues-returns-in-january/.

Central State University Justice Sunday

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Online

Central State University President Jack Thomas will address students, staff, faculty and alumni and friends on Social Justice Sunday. The event will be livestreamed on Central State’s Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn pages as well as on Instagram, @centralstate87.

Monday, Jan. 18

Sinclair Community College special Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Location: Online via Zoom

Sinclair’s annual event to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. will be virtual and feature Furaha Henry Jones, Sinclair’s poet laureate, . Registration: https://sinclair.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hTT3fpcBSmONsgoSqRfsbg.

Yellow Springs MLK March

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Public parking lot at Corry Street and Xenia Avenue

“Where Do We Go from Here: Hope and Expectation” is the theme of Monday’s march in Yellow Springs. Marchers will follow mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.

Central State University Service Project

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Location: Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument

Central State University student leaders will participate in a socially-distanced community service and engagement project benefiting the national monument, the former home of Charles Young who was the third African American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He went on to achieve the rank of colonel and serve as a military attache despite being born into slavery in 1864.

Yellow Springs Martin Luther King Day Program

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

Bomani Moyenda will serve as master of ceremonies and the program will include pre-recorded performances by the World House Choir, area poets, Yellow Springs Public School Peacemaker Essay winners reading their work and a presentation of the 2021 MLK Peacemaker Award. The program will last approximately 75 minutes. Pre-registration is required at https://alumni.antiochcollege.edu/e/2021-yellow-springs-martin-luther-king-day-program.

Donations to cover associated program costs may be made at www.the365projectys.org by clicking on the “donate” button, and adding “MLK Day donation” to the note. Donations can also be made by check to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.

Huber Heights, MLK Unity Walk

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Marian Meadows Shopping Plaza

The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission will lead the Second Annual MLK Unity Walk from Marian Meadows Shopping Center on Brandt pike to the Huber Centre on Chambersburg Road. A program to commemorate and celebrate the life of King will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Huber Centre.

People’s March

TIme: 2 p.m.

Location: Drew Health Center, 1323 W. Third St., Dayton

“Unity, Atonement and Reconciliation” is the theme for a People’s March organized by the New Black Panther Party and Street Soldiers. The March on West Third Street will end near the Peace Bridge with a program of speakers. Marchers will follow mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.

NAACP Dayton Unit MLK Day Celebration

Time: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Online

The Dayton Unit NAACP will host a virtual MLK Day celebration that includes Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown as the keynote speaker. Other featured speakers include Hilary O. Shelton, the director of the NAACP’s Washington Bureau as well as Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. Rabbi Judy Chessin of Temple Beth Or-South Dayton is also scheduled to speak. The event will be streamed as a Facebook Live video from the unit’s page.