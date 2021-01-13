MLK Day observances planned across the region, 2021

The traditional annual march in Dayton from West Third Street to downtown marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but other marches will be held in Dayton and the region.
Virtual events are also scheduled before and on the holiday Monday.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Central State University Commencement Watch Party
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Online
Watch party celebrating the 30th graduation anniversary of Central State University’s Class of 1990. The event will be livestreamed on Central State’s Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn pages as well as on Instagram, @centralstate87.
Time: 7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Location: Online
The Ohio History Connection presents a talk with Dr. Hasan Jeffries, “Where do we go from here? MLK’s Vision for a Fair and Just America.” The webinar will explore the blueprint for the future that Dr. Martin Luther King laid out, highlighting the elements of his vision that are most applicable today.
Registration is required. Cost is $15/non-members; Free/members. To register, visit: https://13329a.blackbaudhosting.com/13329a/Where-Do-We-Go-From-Here-Martin-Luther-King-Jrs-Vision-for-a-Fair-and-Just-America?_ga=2.211570000.414757492.1610425748-152438356.1610425748.
Note: A participant registration provides a unique link that will allow one computer or mobile device to watch the webinar. Multiple viewers may use the one participating device.
Sunday, Jan. 17
MLK Dialogues
Time: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Online via Zoom
The Dayton International Peace Museum presents MLK Dialogues: The Power of Peace. The community dialogue considering questions Martin Luther King Jr. raised in his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech is free and open to the public. To register visit: https://daytonpeacemuseum.org/blog/2020/12/28/mlk-dialogues-returns-in-january/.
Central State University Justice Sunday
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Online
Central State University President Jack Thomas will address students, staff, faculty and alumni and friends on Social Justice Sunday. The event will be livestreamed on Central State’s Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn pages as well as on Instagram, @centralstate87.
Monday, Jan. 18
Sinclair Community College special Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Location: Online via Zoom
Sinclair’s annual event to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. will be virtual and feature Furaha Henry Jones, Sinclair’s poet laureate, . Registration: https://sinclair.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hTT3fpcBSmONsgoSqRfsbg.
Yellow Springs MLK March
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Public parking lot at Corry Street and Xenia Avenue
“Where Do We Go from Here: Hope and Expectation” is the theme of Monday’s march in Yellow Springs. Marchers will follow mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.
Central State University Service Project
Time: 10 a.m.-noon
Location: Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument
Central State University student leaders will participate in a socially-distanced community service and engagement project benefiting the national monument, the former home of Charles Young who was the third African American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He went on to achieve the rank of colonel and serve as a military attache despite being born into slavery in 1864.
Yellow Springs Martin Luther King Day Program
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Online via Zoom
Bomani Moyenda will serve as master of ceremonies and the program will include pre-recorded performances by the World House Choir, area poets, Yellow Springs Public School Peacemaker Essay winners reading their work and a presentation of the 2021 MLK Peacemaker Award. The program will last approximately 75 minutes. Pre-registration is required at https://alumni.antiochcollege.edu/e/2021-yellow-springs-martin-luther-king-day-program.
Donations to cover associated program costs may be made at www.the365projectys.org by clicking on the “donate” button, and adding “MLK Day donation” to the note. Donations can also be made by check to: The 365 Project, P.O. Box 165, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.
Huber Heights, MLK Unity Walk
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Marian Meadows Shopping Plaza
The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission will lead the Second Annual MLK Unity Walk from Marian Meadows Shopping Center on Brandt pike to the Huber Centre on Chambersburg Road. A program to commemorate and celebrate the life of King will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Huber Centre.
People’s March
TIme: 2 p.m.
Location: Drew Health Center, 1323 W. Third St., Dayton
“Unity, Atonement and Reconciliation” is the theme for a People’s March organized by the New Black Panther Party and Street Soldiers. The March on West Third Street will end near the Peace Bridge with a program of speakers. Marchers will follow mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.
NAACP Dayton Unit MLK Day Celebration
Time: 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Online
The Dayton Unit NAACP will host a virtual MLK Day celebration that includes Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown as the keynote speaker. Other featured speakers include Hilary O. Shelton, the director of the NAACP’s Washington Bureau as well as Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. Rabbi Judy Chessin of Temple Beth Or-South Dayton is also scheduled to speak. The event will be streamed as a Facebook Live video from the unit’s page.