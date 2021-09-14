dayton-daily-news logo
Police: Two men assaulted, truck stolen during early-morning robbery in Monroe

By Rick McCrabb
56 minutes ago

Monroe police are investigating a robbery in a parking lot in the 300 block of Orton Drive about 5 a.m. today.

After receiving a 911 call, officers found two men who had been assaulted, according to police. The victims were transported to Atrium Medical Center by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims stated two males approached them, and one displayed a handgun. The suspects demanded their items and fled in one victim’s red Ford F-150 truck, police said. The truck is a crew cab with a black racing stripe, plus an Army sticker on the rear window with a California license plate 798DA3.

No arrests have been made, police said.

