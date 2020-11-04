Montgomery County race for treasurer a dead heat

McManus holds a slim 2,309 vote lead after 253,137 votes between the two. The race won’t be decided until after more than 13,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots are potentially counted — and could trigger a recount if it remains extremely close.

McManus of Dayton served on the Dayton school board from 2016 to 2020, and in 2018 unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for the Ohio House of Representatives. He was hired by Foley last year as chief of the clerk of courts legal division and says he switched parties because he was approached by current and former Republican officials to run for treasurer.