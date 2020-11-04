LIVE UPDATES: Follow results for these key local races tonight

Ohio Senate 6th District

A key state senate race pits Democrat Mark Fogel against Republican Niraj Antani to replace outgoing Sen. Peggy Lehner in the Ohio Senate 6th District seat, which covers about two-thirds of Montgomery County.

Fogel is ahead of state Rep. Antani, R-Miamisburg with 57.4 percent of the vote as of 8 p.m., according to early unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Ohio House 41st District

Andrea White, a Republican, and Democrat Cate Berger seek to replace Republican Jim Butler, who is term limited. The Ohio House of Representatives 41st District includes Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood, and parts of Dayton and Riverside.

Berger is leading White in early voting totals with 54.4% to White’s 45.6%, according to early returns from the Montgomery County Board of Elections as 7:57 p.m.

Beavercreek income tax

Beavercreek is asking city residents to pass a 1% earned income tax to help pay for infrastructure needs.

The income tax request in Beavercreek is passing by 52% of the vote at 8:20 p.m. according to early returns from the Greene County Board of Elections.

We also will follow school operating issues in Bellbrook, Troy and Beavercreek.

Two Montgomery County commission seats are up. One race pits Republican challenger Arlene Setzer against incumbent Democrat Judy Dodge. The second matches up incumbent Democrat Debbie Lieberman and Republican Bob Matthews.

Greene County commission race

The Greene County commission race pits Republican Rick Perales, who currently serves as a state representative, and Democrat Colin Morrow, currently on Fairborn city council. They are seeking to fill Commissioner Bob Glaser’s seat.

Perales is currently by about 55% while Morrow has 44% of the votes as of 8:10 p.m. as votes are still being counted at the Greene County Board of Elections.

Fire, EMS levy in Springboro, Clearcreek Twp.

Finally, we also will follow the ballot issues that asks voters in Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. to approve an additional, continuing 3.75 mills in property tax for fire and emergency services.

In initial results from early voting in Warren County posted on Tuesday night, more than 67 percent of voters in Springboro and Clearcreek Twp. cast ballots in favor of paying an additional, continuing 3.75 mills in property tax for fire and emergency services.

The unofficial results were part of 89,601 ballots cast in early voting.