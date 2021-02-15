X

More snowfall to come today. Will it break the Top 10 snow totals at Dayton airport?

Westbound Interstate 70 was a parking lot Thursday morning due to several weather related accidents near Enon. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
The region could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Dayton region has weathered significant storms in the past, but the winters of 1978, 2004 and 1968 stand out.

Top 10 snowfalls at Dayton International Airport 
DATESNOW
Jan. 26, 197812.2
Dec. 22, 200411.5
March 22, 1968.11.2
March 8, 2008.10.3
Jan. 1, 19649.8
March 1, 1963.9.1
Jan. 7, 19798.4
Jan. 2., 19968.4
Nov. 25, 19508
March 30, 1987.7.9
Source: Dayton International Airport

The Great Blizzard of 1978 — dubbed a “once in a lifetime storm” — blew in with near-hurricane strength winds and record-breaking snow totals.

Local interstates were closed for days, the National Guard was called in, and for the first time since the 1913 flood, there was no mail delivery.

The storm killed more than 70 in the Midwest, with 51 of the deaths in Ohio.

In 2004, the Christmas snow storm of blew through the region Dec. 22, dropping tons of snow and causing bone-chilling temperatures.

When it was all over, 11.5 inches of snow was measured at the Dayton International Airport, 13 inches of snow in downtown Dayton and 24 inches in Greenville.

Holiday travel was disrupted, neighbors helped each other push automobiles out of drifts, and the Ohio National Guard cleared downtown Dayton streets.

