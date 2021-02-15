More snowfall to come today. Will it break the Top 10 snow totals at Dayton airport?

The storm killed more than 70 in the Midwest, with 51 of the deaths in Ohio.

In 2004, the Christmas snow storm of blew through the region Dec. 22, dropping tons of snow and causing bone-chilling temperatures.

When it was all over, 11.5 inches of snow was measured at the Dayton International Airport, 13 inches of snow in downtown Dayton and 24 inches in Greenville.

Holiday travel was disrupted, neighbors helped each other push automobiles out of drifts, and the Ohio National Guard cleared downtown Dayton streets.