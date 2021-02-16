Mother to mother: Expensive bike stolen from Miamisburg bike shop returned after moms talk

Whitman’s Bike Way Bike Shop’s page quickly received numerous messages informing Talley of the name of two of the four suspects along with their addresses, relative names, hang-out places and more, Talley said.

On Saturday, she decided “on a whim” to contact the mother of one of the suspects.

“Talking with her mother-to-mother, she admitted that her son had indeed been in the store and was part of the crime,” she said. “I asked that she do the right thing (she also a business owner) to demand upon her son to return the bike by Saturday afternoon latest.”

The bike was sold to another individual, requiring the thieves to purchase it back in order to return it to the store, which occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, Talley said.

“It was amazing and I feel honored that so many people were forthcoming with information in attempt to help with the return of the bicycle,” she said. “There were over 400 shares and over 12,000 people reached.”

She said Miamisburg Police Department will determine how it will pursue handling the four suspects.