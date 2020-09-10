X

Multiple structures burned in Dayton fire

Dayton firefighters battled a flames Thursday morning after a fire spread to several structures on Wroe Avenue. Photo courtesy Dayton Fire Department
Dayton firefighters battled a flames Thursday morning after a fire spread to several structures on Wroe Avenue. Photo courtesy Dayton Fire Department

Local News | 53 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Several garages and at least one house caught fire in Dayton Thursday morning.

Fire crews were on the scene on Wroe Avenue at 5 a.m. Thursday battling the blaze, according to Dayton Fire Department.

ExplorePHOTOS: Wildfires darken West Coast sky

The fire was in multiple garages and spreading to a house when firefighters first arrived at the scene.

It is not clear if there were any injuries or if anyone was displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire department is expected to release more information today and we will update this story as details are available.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.