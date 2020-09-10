Multiple structures burned in Dayton fire

Several garages and at least one house caught fire in Dayton Thursday morning.
Fire crews were on the scene on Wroe Avenue at 5 a.m. Thursday battling the blaze, according to Dayton Fire Department.
The fire was in multiple garages and spreading to a house when firefighters first arrived at the scene.
It is not clear if there were any injuries or if anyone was displaced as a result of the fire.
The fire department is expected to release more information today and we will update this story as details are available.