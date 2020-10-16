X

Navistar counters purchase offer from Volkswagen truck unit as deadline looms

By Hasan Karim, Springfield, Ohio

Navistar’s Board of Directors say that they are willing to move forward with a transaction that would allow for a subsidiary of Volkswagen to acquire the company for $44.50 per share.

The offer follows a Wednesday announcement from Traton SE, the heavy-truck division for Volkswagen AG, that it was placing a deadline on its offer to buy the remaining shares of Navistar.

The deadline expires today at Central European Time . Representatives of Traton said in a letter sent to Navistar Wednesday that the deal to acquire the company for a total of $3.6 billion represented their “best and final offer."

Traton first expressed interest in acquiring Navistar in January when it made an offer to buy the shares it did not already own for $35 per share. It later upped its offer to $43 per share in cash in September.

In a letter to Traton on Friday, Navistar’s board asked Traton to confirm that a price of $44.50 per share would be a basis for the finalization of definitive agreements, allowing for the transaction to take place.

