Navistar reports net loss of $236M for 4th quarter of 2020

Results during the fourth quarter of this year were impacted by several items including a $289 million accrual related to a profit sharing dispute, a $58 million settlement with the Department of Justice related to Navistar Defense and a $14 million charge related to pre-existing warranties, according to a news release from the company.

Revenues reported during the fourth quarter were $2.1 billion compared to $2.8 billion the year before. Revenues for the entire fiscal year were $7.5 billion compared to the $11.25 billion reported last year.