Nearly 8,000 DP&L customers without power in Miami County

Local News | 8 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

More than 7,700 Dayton Power & Light customers were without service Wednesday in Miami County.

As of 7:35 a.m., 7,762 customers in Miami County did not have power, according to the DP&L Outage Map.

About 3,200 of the customers affected were just south of West Milton. Service is expected to be restore by 8 a.m. according to the Outage Map.

Anther 31 customers in Montgomery County and 153 customers in Darke County are also without power.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

