Need school supplies? What to know as Ohio’s tax-free weekend nears.

Ohio’s sales tax-free holiday weekend is planned for Aug. 7-9 to help support those in need of school supplies.
The holiday begins Friday, Aug. 7, at noon and runs until Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11:59 p.m.
During that weekend, an item of clothing priced at $75 or less, an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less will be exempt from Ohio’s sales and use tax.
Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sale tax holiday.
The amount tax exempt is determined item by item not to the purchase as a whole.
School supplies that are eligible include anything from binders to highlighters to graph paper. A full list of items can be found at the Ohio Department of Taxation FAQ page.
School instructional material includes reference books, reference maps and globes, textbooks and workbooks.
Items sold by mail, telephone, e-mail or Internet qualify for the sales tax exemption, if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.