New $10M auto dealership to be built in Warren County

“It’s almost equidistant between 71 and 75,” said Chevas Sparks, managing partner for Cronin Automotive. “We found that piece of land fit the bill perfectly.”

On Monday, the Lebanon City Council will learn about how it would help Cronin pay for $1.2 million in energy-efficient improvements on the 32,000 square-foot building to be built on about seven acres on the southwest corner of West Main Street and Glosser Road.

For the company to benefit from the energy-efficiency incentive, the council will need to pass a series of resolutions enabling the enhanced building and HVAC system to be included in a Property assessed Clean Energy (PACE) District.

Cronin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is moving to seven acres less than a mile from its current location on Ohio 63, West Main Street in Lebanon. Credit: Lawrence Budd Credit: Lawrence Budd

“By allowing participating property owners to pay for energy improvements to their properties via a bond issue tied to a special assessment on their property tax bill, PACE financing enables property owners to reduce energy costs with upfront investment,” Lebanon Community Development Director Jason Millard said in a staff report on the proposed special district.

Crews are already moving dirt in anticipation of construction. Cronin, which already operates dealerships in Harrison, Ohio, and Richmond, Ind., hopes to open the new digs in Lebanon in June 2021. It would be the group’s only Chrysler-Dodge dealership.

Cronin bought the dealership at 518 W. Main St. in May 2019 from Gordon Wallace and daughter Bridget Reinberger and began leasing the lot.

The number of service bays is to grow from 11 to 30 and employees from 28 to 50.

“We’re very excited to be in the new facility,” Sparks said. “We’re really excited to serve the community of Lebanon and the community around it for years to come.”