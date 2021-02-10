New apartments, homes: Here’s 6 proposed Dayton-area developments

The first stage will create 143 residential units in a five-story building at the southwest corner of Alberta and Wyoming streets, according to a City Plan Board report. The property is east of the Taco Bell.

A rendering of The Flight, a proposed apartment project near Wyoming and Brown streets.

Oregon District apartments

The new owner of a high-rise apartment building for seniors near the Oregon District wants to construct a new “sister” building on adjacent land.

This would be the first new high-rise apartment building in the Oregon planning district in nearly 50 years.

Redwood Housing Partners proposes constructing a 12-story apartment building at East Fifth and South Keowee streets offering 199 affordable apartments for low-income senior citizens.

The project, called the Oregon Towers, would be next to the 12-story Jaycee Towers, which Redwood Housing purchased last year for $15 million, as well as the View at Dayton Towers, a 14-floor apartment building.

Last year, a limited partnership called the Jaycee Towers purchased the Jaycee Towers apartment building of that name for $15 million. Redwood Housing Partners controls the LP.

The building, at 440 Dayton Towers Drive, was constructed in 1972 and has 204 units of senior housing, according to auditor records.

Clayton apartments

Some people who live and travel near Northmont High School are against a proposed one-story apartment development on West National Road in Clayton.

Clayton planning commission voted unanimously last week in favor of a rezoning request by Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods for the land where the 147 apartment units would be built.

The request calls for a 33-acre parcel of farmland at West National (U.S. 40) and Haber roads to be rezoned from an R-1 residential dwelling to a Planned Development Three for residential and recreational use. City council will vote on the rezoning request next and does not mean the city will allow the apartment proposal.

“The application has nothing to do with the project. They’re not making any decisions on the project. This is just should the property be rezoned in accordance to our land use plan,” said Clayton Development Director John Kuntz.

At the last two meetings, residents voiced their concerns about the possible apartments, citing significant traffic increases and requesting a stop light be added at Haber and Wes National as a safety measure.

Some residents said that they would like to see retailers and other businesses set up in that location. “The planned development three designation allows for mixed use which includes residential and businesses. Redwood’s intent at the time is to have six acres along West National Road be for commercial use,” Kuntz said.

Other residents concerns include the look of the apartments, attracting short term residents with short leasing options, and it isn’t appropriate for the proposed location.

Moraine apartments

A developer is looking to replace a seven-decade old Dayton area motel with two apartment buildings.

MVAH Partners intends to purchase Relax Inn at 3333 Dixie Drive in Moraine, tear it down and construct two 4-story towers, each with more than 50 single-family units, city officials said. The 3.7-acre property was first developed in 1951 as a 33-unit motel, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

A multi-family “workforce” apartment representing a nearly $13 million investment will likely break ground in late fall or early winter and complete construction in about a year, according to Pete Schwiegeraht, senior vice president for development for MVAH’s Midwest region.

The location is less than a mile for the giant Fuyao Glass America factory.

About 85 percent of the multi-family building will consist of 1- and 2- bedroom apartments, Schwiegeraht said.

“Our focus audience is kind of young professionals trying to keep that younger demographic in the community,” he said.

The remainder of the apartments will be 3-bedroom apartments, he said. All 2- and 3-bedroom apartments will have two bathrooms.

A second apartment building to be constructed later will include about 58 units, plus a community garden. Residents of that building must be 55 years old or older, Schwiegeraht said.

MVAH Partners, which has its area office in Butler County’s West Chester Twp., has focused on developing affordable housing options for seniors age 55 and up for nearly 30 years. It has constructed other such projects in the area including River Works in Riverside, Omega Senior Lofts in Dayton and Carriage Trails Senior Village in Huber Heights.

West Carrollton homes

A Dayton area community looking to serve its fastest growing demographic is on the verge of approving a new senior housing development.

West Carrollton Senior Village will include 70 senior independent living rental homes at 1450 S. Elm St. The vacant 5.35-acre property is sandwiched between residential properties to the west and commercial properties to the east.

MVAH Partners LLC’s plan for the site is conceptual and preliminary, according to Greg Gaines, the city’s director of planning and community development. If it is constructed based on what was submitted, a building to the north along South Elm Street would be four stories and 58 units. Two structures with six villa style units each would be constructed on the south side of the site closed to Royal Ridge Road.

The four-story structure would offer one- and two-bedroom options and an elevator, along with on-site management, a community room, fitness center, business center and senior programs. The 12 cottages would provide two-bed ranch living options.

City officials say they expect MVAH to break ground on West Carrollton Senior Village in late 2021 or early 2022.

Riverside homes

A new housing development is being proposed on Valley Street in Riverside at the site of a former trailer park.

The small housing development at 2249 Valley St. would be aimed at empty nesters, but anyone would be able to buy a house who could qualify for the selling point of between $175,000 and $200,000, said Todd Pultz, one of the owners of the land with his business partner, Brian Mineau.

According to plans presented by developer David Oakes of CESO at a Riverside Board of Zoning Association meeting on Jan. 26, 12 factory-built homes would be placed on the land. The developers and landowners involved are also requesting part of the land be rezoned from a business district to a residential district, which must be approved by city council.

The developer and landowners involved have also requested the city allow them to build the homes on smaller lot sizes than what would typically be allowed in the city.

Oakes said they are trying to market the development to people who are interested in staying in Riverside but want to downsize.

“It’s the atmosphere we are trying to create for the audience we are trying to market this project to,” Oakes said.

Pultz said he and his wife, Lisa, are from that part of town and wanted to beautify the area.