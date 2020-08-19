NEW: Dayton Club is slated to reopen Sept. 1

· Table distancing

· Masks and gloves for all employee partners

· Hand sanitizing stations

· Meticulous club sanitation schedule

· Additional space provided to spread out for working remotely,” the email states.

The club tells members it is adopting a “phased approach” to dining, offering breakfast and lunch, with dining hours of 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., to-go menus and a gym reconfigured with CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control) guidelines in mind.

The gym will be open from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alexander’s email says.

Arkham Ventures, owner of Stratacache Tower, in May sued the former Dayton Racquet Club in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, saying the club had failed to make its April and May lease payments and left perishable items in the “unsecured” club space after its closing.

That lawsuit is currently in mediation, with arbitration scheduled for this week, said Chris Riegel, owner of Stratacache Towner, as well as chief executive of Dayton-based digital technology company Stratacache.

“Rent’s current, so OK,” Riegel said Wednesday.

A message seeking comment was sent to Alexander.

The former Dayton Racquet Club was rechristened the Dayton Club in 2018.