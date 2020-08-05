New dean named for Wright State medical school

Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine has named Dr. Valerie Weber as the new school dean effective Nov. 1.
Weber replaces Dr. Margaret Dunn, who retired as dean at the end of June.
As dean of the Boonshoft School of Medicine, she will lead a community-based medical school with more than 480 medical students and 465 residents and fellows in 13 specialty areas and 10 sub-specialties.
Weber is leaving a post as professor of medicinesenior vice dean for educational affairs at Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania, which has more than 1,000 medical students.
Prior to joining Drexel in 2014, Wright State said Weber was at Commonwealth School of Medicine where had been chair of the Department of Clinical Sciences, associate dean for clinical affairs, and professor of medicine.
Wright State said that while at Commonwealth School of Medicine, Weber had a major role in many aspects of the development of the new school, which awarded its first medical degrees in May 2013. She was responsible for recruiting and developing more than 400 faculty members for the Departments of Medicine, Surgery, and Psychiatry, as well as faculty leaders, to create and implement the curriculum.
She was also previously division chief of general internal medicine and geriatrics at Geisinger Health System.
Weber earned her M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, an M.S. in health care management from the Harvard School of Public Health, and a B.A. in psychology from Washington and Jefferson College. She conducted her internship and residency in medicine at The Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, where she also served as chief resident.