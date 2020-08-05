New dean named for Wright State medical school

Wright State said that while at Commonwealth School of Medicine, Weber had a major role in many aspects of the development of the new school, which awarded its first medical degrees in May 2013. She was responsible for recruiting and developing more than 400 faculty members for the Departments of Medicine, Surgery, and Psychiatry, as well as faculty leaders, to create and implement the curriculum.

She was also previously division chief of general internal medicine and geriatrics at Geisinger Health System.

Weber earned her M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, an M.S. in health care management from the Harvard School of Public Health, and a B.A. in psychology from Washington and Jefferson College. She conducted her internship and residency in medicine at The Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, where she also served as chief resident.