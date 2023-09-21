NEW DETAILS: 7 Clark County mobile homes damaged by fire aided by wind, heat

Fire investigators continue to seek the cause of a Wednesday late afternoon fire that damaged several mobile homes in a Pike Twp. park, destroying two of the units.

Pike Twp. Chief Jerry Donnelly said Thursday investigators still were working on a cause, but added, “I think we should be able to pinpoint something.”

Six area fire departments responded to the fire on Todd Lee Drive in the Honey Creek Mobile Home Park off Marquart Road near Ohio 235 in western Clark County. Seven mobile homes total were damaged in the fire, Donnelly said Thursday.

“It’s just … a mess,” New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said at the scene.

Responding crews initially found one mobile home engulfed and another partially in flames, he said. Fire then spread to nearby units.

Two of the mobile homes were owned by the owners of the Honey Creek Mobile Home Park and were unoccupied, Donnelly said.

Firefighters from Pike Twp. received mutual aid from New Carlisle, Tipp City, Huber Heights and both German and Bethel townships.

The help was important because Wednesday was hotter than recent days, and mutual aid allowed crews to rotate in and out and to limit firefighters overheating, Donnelly said. One firefighter did suffer from overheating, the chief said, but will be fine.

Nobody was inside the mobile homes and no residents were injured.

Donnelly said wind and heat were factors in the fire spreading to other units. He called it “somewhat unusual to see” the fire spread like it did.

“We’ve had trailer fires in there before, but never like that,” Donnelly said.

Firefighters remained on the scene for nearly six hours, putting out hot spots until about 10:30 p.m., Donnelly said.