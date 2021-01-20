NEW DETAILS: Ohio begins sending $300 pandemic relief payments

The federal CARES Act, signed in March 2020, provided FPUC benefits through July 31. It also provided up to 39 weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and up to 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

The latest federal aid package provided up to an additional 11 weeks of FPUC benefits from December 27, 2020, through March 13, 2021. It also provided an additional up to 11 weeks in PEUC and PUA.

State programmers are still working to make the latter two benefits, the department said.

All eligible claimants are supposed to receive their benefits retroactive to as early as December 27, 2020.