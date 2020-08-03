X

NEW DETAILS: Toll from tornadoes surpasses $81M in lost property values

A part of Harrison Twp. along North Dixie Drive, with Wells Electric Service in the foreground, is pictured in 2019 just after the Memorial Day tornadoes. The the EF4 tornado that swept Montgomery County took away $20.7 million in taxable property value from Harrison Twp. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
A part of Harrison Twp. along North Dixie Drive, with Wells Electric Service in the foreground, is pictured in 2019 just after the Memorial Day tornadoes. The the EF4 tornado that swept Montgomery County took away $20.7 million in taxable property value from Harrison Twp. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Chris Stewart
Nearly $3M in tax revenue lost to 2019 storm.

Though property values across Montgomery County climbed during a 2020 reappraisal, new data show some cities and townships hit hard by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and school districts in those areas could have together banked nearly $3 million more in tax revenue without storm losses.

After an exhaustive accounting of storm damage, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office pegs the total value lost on 2,640 tornado-damaged homes and businesses at $81.44 million. An additional $35.18 million in losses was picked up after a first review of properties turned up a value decrease of $46.26 million last November.

ExploreProperty values climb in Montgomery County

A natural disaster affects tax revenues differently than a broader market change, said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

“These homes were destroyed,” Keith said. “That revenue’s just lost. It doesn’t get redistributed to other property owners or reassessed in some other way.”

Of the $2.96 million in tax revenue wiped away by tornado losses, more than half – $1.57 million – would have gone to school districts, including $517 million for Dayton schools and $512,000 for Trotwood-Madison schools.

Harrison Twp. and Trotwood lost a combined $540,000 in tax revenue on 1,715 properties.

“This is a real loss for them, and it’s unfortunate,” Keith said. “But then on the other hand, you can’t tax someone on a piece of property that’s been destroyed or significantly damaged. It’s not fair to continue to charge taxes on a property that just isn’t there.”

The results of a 2020 countywide reappraisal released last week show property values climbed $1.8 billion. Not yet factored in is new construction, which will get added to the county’s rolls yet this year, along with other revenue like taxes on the value of public utilities that may help mitigate the tornado losses for the entities, Keith said.

“Some of these numbers that we’re seeing won’t actually net that much to those jurisdictions,” he said. “But this is a loss. This was revenue that that would have been there had there not been a tornado.”

ExploreTime running out to ask for tornado recovery help

The county’s human services levy could have collected $380,000 more had the tornadoes not hit. Sinclair Community College, the Dayton Metro Library, Five Rivers MetroParks and others that rely on tax levy revenue were also impacted.

About $1.7 million of the lost revenue would have gone to the entities this year based on 2019 adjustments, while another nearly $1.3 million would show up in the coffers next year resulting from losses not identified until this year, according to the auditor’s office.

“It’s not fair to continue to charge taxes on a property that just isn’t there.”

- Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith

Keith said appraisers are back in the field after work was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are currently reviewing about 9,000 newly constructed or renovated homes countywide, including those in tornado damaged areas, Keith said.

How much the new construction and other taxes will affect the amount of revenue collected by the cities, townships, school districts and others won’t be determined until later this year, Keith said.

ExploreMore than 1,300 owners due tax relief for tornado-damaged properties haven’t applied

Property owners who sustained tornado damage can file a complaint with the Board of Revision until Aug. 23 to see if they are eligible for a partial refund on this year’s taxes. About 1,200 property owners have already received relief, and about 200 new applications are being reviewed. But any new refunds will have a negligible impact on the revenue going to jurisdictions and school districts, Keith said.

“It doesn’t have a dramatic or significant impact for the community or for the county as a whole, but it does for the individual property owner,” he said.

Montgomery County tornado damage

New data show Memorial Day 2019 tornadoes wiped away more than $81 million in the taxable value of properties, resulting in a loss of nearly $3 million in tax revenues to area school districts, cities, townships and other entities.
School Districts   
Tax authorityParcelsTornado damageRevenue loss
Dayton892-23,119,000-517,000
Trotwood-Madison789-27,668,000-512,000
Northridge492-10,869,000-231,000
Northmont84-5,119,000-98,000
Vandalia Butler141-6,946,000-95,000
Brookville204-6,267,000-89,000
Mad River32-2,313,000-27,000
Cities and townships   
Tax authorityParcelsTornado damageRevenue loss
Harrison Twp.898-20,702,000-303,000
Trotwood817-29,423,000-237,000
Dayton480-13,230,000-46,000
Butler Twp.114-3,288,000-13,000
Clayton48-2,858,000-10,000
Perry Twp.133-4,268,000-6,000
Riverside31-1,330,000-5,000
Vandalia27-3,658,000-3,000
Brookville157-4,705,000-2,000
Englewood24-844,000-2,435
Clay Twp.6-234,000-1,000
County and others   
Tax authorityParcelsTornado damageRevenue loss
Human Services 2,640 -81,445,000.00-380,000
Sinclair Community College 2,640 -81,445,000.00-105,000
Dayton Metro Library 2,639 -81,434,000.00-89,000
Miami Valley CTC 1,716 -56,983,000.00-73,000
MetroParks 2,640 -81,445,000.00-54,000
County general fund 2,640 -81,445,000.00-48,000
Board of Developmental Disabilities 2,640 -81,445,000.00-10,000
    
Total 2,640 -81,440,000.00-2,955,000
Note: Jurisdictions on this sheet overlap
Source: Montgomery County Auditor's Office

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.