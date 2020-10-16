New grocery store with international flair to open north of Dayton

TIPP CITY — A year after Tipp City lost its only full-service grocery, a long-talked about new one will hold a soft opening Wednesday.
“We are trying to get everything lined up to do a soft opening,” said Nancy Delgado, who along with husband Daniel Delgado said in November 2019 they were working to open the La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market. They are working with Gustavo Salazar, who owns the La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market in Columbus.
The grocery will be located in the Tipp City Plaza shopping center, where Tipp City Food Town operated for several years and Chimels Market for years before that. The center is located just east of Interstate 75 and south of Main Street.
Some of the former employees of Food Town will be working at the LaPlaza Tapatia, offering familiar faces to customers of the previous store, Nancy Delgado said.
The store will sell produce, dairy, meat, frozen foods and grocery items along with some hispanic and Caribbean offerings, she said. “We are trying to get a little bit of everything,” Delgado said, adding she continued to work with vendors trying to fill inventory needs.
Some items remain hard to obtain due to COVID-19, she said.
The opening was delayed for several reason, including the coronavirus and some items may not be in inventory due to shortages. “We are trying to get the store together but there are some holes because we are waiting for them (orders),” Delgado said.
A lot of work went into repairing the space for the store, she said, adding the owners worked closely with Miami County Public Health on meeting requirements.
The announcement of the upcoming soft opening - to be followed by a grand opening - on social media brought numerous responses. “Can’t wait!” some people wrote while another commented, “Awesome. We’ve been looking forward to being able to do our groceries in Tipp.”