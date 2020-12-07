NEW: Kettering Health Network, Air Force to train airmen at Soin

Training will happen at what the announcement called two advanced simulation labs with high-fidelity simulators to train for real-life scenarios and two classrooms. There will also be office space for Air Force medical personnel who will be teaching courses.

Kettering Health Network said its physicians and nurses will also be working with Air Force clinical staff.

“We are truly blessed to have been in a position to support and partner with the United States Air Force in such a meaningful way,” said Rick Dodds, president of Soin Medical Center. “We are honored to help train these medical workers who will care for those serving our nation.”

“In today’s environment the need for training partnerships is imperative to obtaining and sustaining the hands on skills for our airmen,” said MSgt Thomas-Jeffrey Harston, course development manager. “The staff at Soin and the Kettering Health Network has been a crucial and welcoming partner from the very beginning of this process.”