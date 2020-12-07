NEW: Kettering Health Network, Air Force to train airmen at Soin

Kettering Health Network is partnering with the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine to create a training facility at Soin Medical Center, Kettering Health Network announced Monday.
The Greene Memorial Hospital Foundation is raising $400,000 to build the training center, and the first set of students are expected to graduate in the summer of 2021.
The program will be “the only program of its type in the world, and training will occur at Soin Medical Center’s newly opened intensive care unit in the hospital’s South Tower,” Kettering Health Network said.
The training center will train up to 100 students per year. Students in the program will care for patients in network’s intensive care units, emergency departments and step-down units.
The training will “help prepare airmen to deliver prolonged, lifesaving care while serving on the front lines,” the health network said.
Training will happen at what the announcement called two advanced simulation labs with high-fidelity simulators to train for real-life scenarios and two classrooms. There will also be office space for Air Force medical personnel who will be teaching courses.
Kettering Health Network said its physicians and nurses will also be working with Air Force clinical staff.
“We are truly blessed to have been in a position to support and partner with the United States Air Force in such a meaningful way,” said Rick Dodds, president of Soin Medical Center. “We are honored to help train these medical workers who will care for those serving our nation.”
“In today’s environment the need for training partnerships is imperative to obtaining and sustaining the hands on skills for our airmen,” said MSgt Thomas-Jeffrey Harston, course development manager. “The staff at Soin and the Kettering Health Network has been a crucial and welcoming partner from the very beginning of this process.”