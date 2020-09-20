New restaurant offers wide variety of Mexican cuisine options in Miamisburg

“We opened the restaurant to provide a better future for our kids and not work for anybody else,” Silva said.

Explore CBD store debuts in downtown Miamisburg

Obispo, who manages the restaurant, and her husband Eduardo, who is its chef, left their jobs at a Dayton-area taco shop to launch the new venture. Silva handles its taxes, advertising and social media.

“We just try to make everything fresh and the most authentic Mexican food, the best quality,” Silva said. “We try to make the customers happy.”

Barra Jalisco offers indoor and outdoor seating. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The restaurant, which previously was home to Rivertown Chili, gets its name from Obispo’s hometown of Barra de Navidad, a small town located on the western coastline of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/barrajalisco or call 937-530-2038 for more information.