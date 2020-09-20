New restaurant offers wide variety of Mexican cuisine options in Miamisburg

One of downtown Miamisburg’s newest businesses is a restaurant that offers authentic Mexican cuisine for any meal of the day.
The menu at Barra Jalisco, 105 South Second St., features breakfast combinations like Huevos Rancheros, Omelets, Steak Ranchero or Chorizo Plate. There are also seven different breakfast burritos that combine egg and cheese with either potato, steak, ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo or machaca for $5.
There’s also a wide variety of soft tacos (Asada Soft Tacos, Grilled Chicken, Marinated Pork, Shredded Pork, Fish and Shrimp), which start at $3 and hard tacos (Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken, Bean Tostada and Beef/Chicken Tostada), which also start at $3. Mini-Tacos include Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada (marinated pork), Fish and Shrimp and start at $2.
Rounding out the menu are dozens of choices for burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, taco bowls, taco salads, nachos, papas fries and sides. The most expensive item on the menu, the Gordo Burrito, costs $9.99 and comes with grilled shrimp, steak and chicken, potato, refried beans, cheese and hot salsa.
Friends and business partners Marina Obispo, of Huber Heights, and Maribel Silva, of Columbus, started working out various facets of the new restaurant in January and opened it this summer. An affordable location on the first floor of a house in a growing Montgomery County community was just part of the location’s appeal, Silva said.
“We opened the restaurant to provide a better future for our kids and not work for anybody else,” Silva said.
Obispo, who manages the restaurant, and her husband Eduardo, who is its chef, left their jobs at a Dayton-area taco shop to launch the new venture. Silva handles its taxes, advertising and social media.
“We just try to make everything fresh and the most authentic Mexican food, the best quality,” Silva said. “We try to make the customers happy.”
Barra Jalisco offers indoor and outdoor seating. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The restaurant, which previously was home to Rivertown Chili, gets its name from Obispo’s hometown of Barra de Navidad, a small town located on the western coastline of the Mexican state of Jalisco.
Visit www.tinyurl.com/barrajalisco or call 937-530-2038 for more information.