New space center to take two squadrons from NASIC

“The National Space Intelligence Center will be an independent organization manned by highly trained space subject matter experts capable of providing quality intelligence support to space warfighters, senior leadership, and policymakers through independent and collaborative work with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center,” she said.

The Dayton Daily News is trying to reach Hague with questions.

Ground was recently broken for NASIC’s new home at Wright-Patterson.

The five-story Intelligence Production Complex III project, with an estimated price tag of $156 million, will add 255,000 square feet, divided into more than 980 workstations, mission-specific functions, meeting areas, 3D visualization capabilities, conference rooms and such amenities as mothers' rooms, natural light and showers, the Air Force has said.

The addition is scheduled to be ready for occupation in early 2025.

At the groundbreaking, Col. Maurizio Calabrese, NASIC commander, noted the center’s standing as the operational wing in the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance enterprise and the service intelligence center for the Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

“Our newest facility will continue to accelerate us into the future with added seat capacity, advanced laboratory capabilities and give us the ability to produce the nation’s finest foundational scientific and technical intelligence available for policymakers, our warfighters and our acquisition professionals,” Calabrese said.

NASIC is tasked with analyzing new air, space, missile, and cyber threats facing the Air Force and Space Force.

Under questioning by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper agreed in February this year that it’s important not to duplicate the work being performed by NASIC as the fledgling Space Force is created.

“As we look forward to how we organize Space Force, obviously, we’re not looking for reduplication, and I don’t want to break something that’s working,” Esper told the House Armed Services Committee, of which Turner is a member.

President Trump fired Esper Nov. 9.