New, stricter rules require military personnel to wear masks outdoors

“Individuals must wear masks continuously while on military installations except: (1) when an individual is alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls with a closed door; (2) for brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines and instructions from commanders and supervisors; (3) when the mask is required to be lowered briefly for identification or security purposes; and (4) when necessary to reasonably accommodate an individual with·a disability.”

As of Tuesday, the Department of the Air Force reported 26,940 military COVID-19 cases, with 12 people hospitalized and 19,622 people recovered.