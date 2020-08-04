New tax value notices going to 200K property owners; most will be higher

A majority of property owners in Montgomery County will soon receive notices showing the taxable value of their home or commercial real estate has increased, according to the county auditor.
Following a countywide reappraisal, the notices are now in the mail to more than 200,000 property owners. The revaluation letters also include instructions for how to appeal a new tentative value that will impact property taxes beginning next year, said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.
“If they disagree with that or they feel like we missed the mark or they want to challenge that, this summer is their opportunity to meet with our appraisers one-on-one to discuss their property … and the value they think should be on that property,” Keith said.
Preliminary results of a countywide reappraisal show 70% of residential properties and 60% of commercial properties gained taxable value. More than 150,000 property owners will see values go up – about 81,000 by double digits, Keith said.
Property owners in the Current Agricultural Use Valuation, or CAUV, program will receive those notices once the state sets values, according to the auditor’s office.
The residential and commercial property valuation notices were mailed out Friday and about 50 property owners had already scheduled informal reviews online or called with questions Monday, Keith said.
To schedule an informal hearing, property owners can call 937-225-5096 or visit MCReval.org. The hotline, however, is down today due to the Monday’s water main break in Dayton, which closed the Montgomery County Administration Building. The auditor’s office expects operations to resume Wednesday.
Beginning Wednesday, informal hearings will be held on 37 days in August and September. For safety of the public and county staff, the meetings will take place remotely via Zoom, by video conference or telephone.
Every three years, the auditor is required by the state to reappraise all property in the county. Following the last triennial update of property values in 2017, about 7,000 phone calls came in from property owners and about 3,500 reviews were scheduled, according to the auditor’s office.
“To a lot of people, the process remains mysterious and something that they don’t quite understand. They don’t quite feel like they have a voice in and we want to try to overcome that,” Keith said.