New tax value notices going to 200K property owners; most will be higher

The residential and commercial property valuation notices were mailed out Friday and about 50 property owners had already scheduled informal reviews online or called with questions Monday, Keith said.

To schedule an informal hearing, property owners can call 937-225-5096 or visit MCReval.org. The hotline, however, is down today due to the Monday’s water main break in Dayton, which closed the Montgomery County Administration Building. The auditor’s office expects operations to resume Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, informal hearings will be held on 37 days in August and September. For safety of the public and county staff, the meetings will take place remotely via Zoom, by video conference or telephone.

Every three years, the auditor is required by the state to reappraise all property in the county. Following the last triennial update of property values in 2017, about 7,000 phone calls came in from property owners and about 3,500 reviews were scheduled, according to the auditor’s office.

“To a lot of people, the process remains mysterious and something that they don’t quite understand. They don’t quite feel like they have a voice in and we want to try to overcome that,” Keith said.