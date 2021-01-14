NEW DETAILS: Wright-Patt takes next step in developing 46 acres

Enhanced Use Lease projects can include hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy and commercial mixed-use developments.

“The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all, or a portion of, the available parcels for the purpose of financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining and operating commercial buildings,” the Air Force Civil Engineer Center said.

The forum will focus on two tracts:

A map provided by Wright-Patterson Air Face Base showing "parcel 1" of the land to be made available as an "enhanced use lease." The Gerlaugh Farm Tract is 23.07 total acres and 22.30 developable acres. The parcel is shown in red.

Parcel 1 Gerlaugh Farm Tract: 23.07 acres, 22.3 developable. This parcel is located outside the base perimeter fence.

Parcel 2 Area B Hilltop Tract: 23.92 acres. This parcel is inside the secure base boundary perimeter fence. However, that fence may be relocated, allowing Parcel 2 to be outside the base perimeter fence.

The Air Force has released a draft Request for Lease Proposal on https://beta.sam.gov/. The draft RFLP closes Jan. 29.

To register, search “WPAFB Virtual EUL Industry Exchange” on BigMarker.

For questions regarding industry exchange or registration, send an email to WPAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.