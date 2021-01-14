X

NEW DETAILS: Wright-Patt takes next step in developing 46 acres

Between 1924 and 1948 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base transformed from a collection of separate components into a single installation.

Developers, take heed: Ohio’s largest single-site employer is looking for collaborators in developing Air Force land.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center and 88th Air Base Wing will host the first “virtual industry exchange” Jan. 21 to explore possible mixed-use commercial development at the base, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center said Wednesday.

The virtual exchange forum opens the door to the Air Force’s Enhanced Use Lease program.

Gerlaugh Farm, as Wright-Patterson leaders call it, is one of two parcels the base has announced could be open to extended use leases or EULs. Such leases open federal property to investors or users for possible leasing and development. Those investors pay fair market rent or in-kind considerations to use what could be prime commercial sites.

Besides Gerlaugh Farm, the second tract of base land to be made open to EUL exploration is what the base called “the Area B Hilltop Tract, which covers 23.92 acres.

Enhanced Use Lease projects can include hotels, business parks, solar arrays, sports complexes, energy and commercial mixed-use developments.

“The Air Force is specifically interested in determining the viability of leasing all, or a portion of, the available parcels for the purpose of financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining and operating commercial buildings,” the Air Force Civil Engineer Center said.

The forum will focus on two tracts:

A map provided by Wright-Patterson Air Face Base showing "parcel 1" of the land to be made available as an "enhanced use lease." The Gerlaugh Farm Tract is 23.07 total acres and 22.30 developable acres. The parcel is shown in red.
Parcel 1 Gerlaugh Farm Tract: 23.07 acres, 22.3 developable. This parcel is located outside the base perimeter fence.

Parcel 2 Area B Hilltop Tract: 23.92 acres. This parcel is inside the secure base boundary perimeter fence. However, that fence may be relocated, allowing Parcel 2 to be outside the base perimeter fence.

The Air Force has released a draft Request for Lease Proposal on https://beta.sam.gov/. The draft RFLP closes Jan. 29.

To register, search “WPAFB Virtual EUL Industry Exchange” on BigMarker.

For questions regarding industry exchange or registration, send an email to WPAFB.EUL@SpecProSvcs.com.

