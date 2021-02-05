Nonprofit group at center of $60M statehouse corruption case to plead guilty

The 501(c)(4) nonprofit Generation Now was at the center of the purported scheme that prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. Prosecutors say $61 million passed through Generation Now, advancing Householder’s political aims and helping him pass the nuclear bailout bill, House Bill 6.

Jeff Longstreth, Householder’s longtime political strategist who prosecutors allege created Generation Now, pleaded guilty to racketeering last year, as did lobbyist Juan Cespedes.