Numed Pharma hosting job fair in Springboro

Numed Pharma is hosting a job fair through Thursday at its Springboro location.
Leila Keklik of Numed Pharma, said the job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday at its facility located at 265 S. Pioneer Blvd. The job fair will feature refreshments, a daily raffle, and a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
“As we grow and expand our team to Springboro, we decided to hold a job fair to reach out to the community about our open positions with more of fun and interpersonal approach,” she said. “We have a number of career opportunities open in Ohio and we’re looking for individuals who are excited to ramp up their career within the pharmaceutical industry.”
Numed merchandise is a nationwide generic pharmaceutical distributor.
“Thanks to our unique approach to communications and service, we’ve come to dominate the drug industry as the partnership people,” Keklik said. “Our mission is to cultivate a friendly network of retailers and pharmacies who share our passion to make the healthcare industry happier, healthier and more lucrative. On either side of the capsule, buyers trust our name and the enduring quality of our products.”
Go here for additional information.