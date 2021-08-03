Numed Pharma hosting job fair in Springboro

Leila Keklik of Numed Pharma, said the job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday at its facility located at 265 S. Pioneer Blvd. The job fair will feature refreshments, a daily raffle, and a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

“As we grow and expand our team to Springboro, we decided to hold a job fair to reach out to the community about our open positions with more of fun and interpersonal approach,” she said. “We have a number of career opportunities open in Ohio and we’re looking for individuals who are excited to ramp up their career within the pharmaceutical industry.”