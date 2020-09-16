Oakwood company buys iconic Sugar Camp gatehouse

The president of National Processing Solutions says she has purchased the “gate house” or guard house near the front of the Oakwood Sugar Camp business complex.
Montgomery County records give a Sept. 11 sales price of $88,750, but Natalie Dunlevey, president of NPS, says the building will require “six figures” of work to restore it.
“We have purchased the iconic gate house which is set at the entrance to the Sugar Camp business complex,” Dunlevey said in a email Wednesday. “Lee Schear—the owner of Sugar Camp—has done an outstanding job with respect to the commercial property. There is no longer any space available for lease here and both NPS and our neighbors across the hall from us have been looking for more square footage. As I was driving out of the complex one evening I wondered if Lee would consider selling the Gate House to me for my offices.”
She added: “After much negotiation we closed on the building a short while ago and now I am working with construction contractors and the city of Oakwood to bring back the last remaining original building to its former glory!”
The familiar structure was built in 1900.
Dunlevey attached a vintage photo of WAVES members marching past the house. The women were members of Women Accepted For Volunteer Emergency Service, a U.S. Navy Reserve unit during World War II.
Entrepreneur Schear took the Sugar Camp site from a field with several empty buildings to a thriving business and residential complex near the Dayton-Oakwood municipal border.