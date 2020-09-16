Oakwood company buys iconic Sugar Camp gatehouse

Montgomery County records give a Sept. 11 sales price of $88,750, but Natalie Dunlevey, president of NPS, says the building will require “six figures” of work to restore it.

“We have purchased the iconic gate house which is set at the entrance to the Sugar Camp business complex,” Dunlevey said in a email Wednesday. “Lee Schear—the owner of Sugar Camp—has done an outstanding job with respect to the commercial property. There is no longer any space available for lease here and both NPS and our neighbors across the hall from us have been looking for more square footage. As I was driving out of the complex one evening I wondered if Lee would consider selling the Gate House to me for my offices.”