Oakwood pauses winter sports because of coronavirus: ‘It is essential to take this action,’ Ramey says

“Even with our successful and complete fall season, Oakwood Athletics has seen the number of winter student-athletes missing the opportunity to attend face-to-face instruction increase. It is important for those student-athletes to minimize the risk of not finishing the first semester in class. We hope this pause provides our student-athletes with the opportunity to finish first semester strong and be ready to compete later this month,” Athletic Director Laura Connor said.

“Making this decision has been difficult, as we want to provide as many positive experiences as possible for all of our students,” Oakwood Schools Superintendent Kyle Ramey said. “We believe in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, trainers, their families and our competitors, it is essential to take this action at this time.