ODOT nearly doubles grant to repair Xenia bridge

Kathleen Fuller, ODOT spokeswoman for District 8, said traffic will likely be diverted to Detroit Street and Main Street.

This bridge replacement project is part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program, Fuller said. Most of the funds for this project are federal dollars, but are administered by ODOT, she said.

Xenia City Council approved a resolution on Dec. 10 allowing the city manager to enter into a local public agency (LPA) agreement, which will allow the city to undertake the bidding, awarding and administration of this program. Before this legislation, ODOT was going to responsible for this.

Construction started in September on the bridge on South Detroit Street over Shawnee Run and south of Leaman Street. The bridge work is on the base of the structure, removing sediment and adding material to protect the bridge, according to ODOT.

North of Xenia, construction crews will also be rehabilitating the bridge over Massie Creek, just south of state Route 235.

That project includes replacing the deck edges and other minor repairs. Major construction at this site won’t start until the spring of 2021, Fuller said.