ODOT seeing local snow plow driver shortage; hiring begins

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a shortage of seasonal snow plow drivers for Montgomery, Clark, and Miami counties.
ODOT is looking to hire 15 fulltime truck drivers as seasonal employees for snow removal and road treatment from November to March with opportunities to stay on afterward.
ODOT district 7 spokeswoman Tiffany Oliphant said she isn’t sure the cause of the shortage, but the market is competitive. “We know that drivers are in demand and maybe they don’t know that we’re looking.”
The job requirements include loading the truck with salt, flagging traffic, and maintaining the truck for ODOT operations. Those selected will take snow and ice removal classes as part of the training.
Those interested in applying don’t have to live in the counties to be considered. Applicants must have a valid Class A or Class B CDL without airbrake restriction, pass a physical ability test and a drug test, and have three months of training or experience operating trucks, forklifts, chainsaws, mowers, and tractors. The position pays $18.05 an hour for 40 hours a week, up to 1,000 hours throughout the season with some benefits.
“The employee will not receive medical benefits. However, they will contribute to OPERS, Ohio Public Employees Retirement Plan, and have the option to contribute to Ohio Deferred Compensation Plan,” Oliphant said.
Applicants can apply for this position on the state website under careers.