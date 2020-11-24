Kettering targeting more money for Ohio 48 work

South of Dayton, the state route runs through Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.

At David Road, Ohio 48 has a daily average traffic count of nearly 26,000 vehicles, ODOT records show.

The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, according to ODOT.

ODOT is funding 80% of the work with Kettering paying the remainder, Bergstresser said.

An “almost identical” project to Far Hills calls for the resurfacing of Woodman from Wilmington Pike to Stocker Drive, south of Dorothy Lane.

Kettering is seeking about $350,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission for the project estimated to cost about $733,000, Bergstresser said.

If the city gets state funds, the nearly mile-long work is targeted start in start in the spring 2022, as would the replacement of 67-year-old small bridge on Flesher Avenue in Kettering’s northeast section, he said.

The city is asking for the OPWC to fund about half of the $400,000 work to replace the bridge, which cannot accommodate emergency vehicles, Bergstresser said.