Ohio child care providers soon to return to full capacity

DeWine said the state has to set priorities and what happens in the summer will determine how kids go back to school and whether Ohio jobs and economy can grow.

“What we do at our county fairs and what we do all summer ... is really going to determine what happens as we move forward, is going to determine what our fall is like,” he said.

DeWine said that more information about bars will be announced on Thursday.

The governor cited outbreaks connected to other fairs as the reason behind the order, saying that the state is working on keeping crowds down while allowing 4-H and FFA members to still show their projects.

Ohio is starting to see a decrease in coronavirus-related emergency visits, DeWine said. He called the announcement “good news” as ER visits can be an early indicator of how well a state is fighting the virus.

New cases appears to have plateaued but are still at around 9,100 new cases per week.

“We believe we have started to see a plateau in some of these numbers,” DeWine said.

More than 1,300 new cases and 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours before the Tuesday press conference.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,144 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Ohio, with 363 of those patients in the ICU and 176 on a ventilator. Two weeks ago, there were 1,024 patients COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, 316 of those patients in the ICU and 146 on a ventilator.

Since the start of the pandemic, the median age of Ohio patients who have been hospitalized is 64. Out of those who have been hospitalized, 55% were listed as white patients, 32% black, 4% other, 3% multi-racial, 3% unknown, and 2% Asian.