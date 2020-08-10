Ohio firm wins defense contract in Operation Warp Speed

The contract came from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Also, in Butler County’s West Chester Twp., Pole/Zero Acquisition Inc., was awarded an $8,858,994 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Navy contract.

This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to provide for the production and delivery of up to 12 additional Ultra High Frequency antenna interface inits and other equipment in support of the P-8A aircraft, the DoD said.

Work will be performed in West Chester, and is expected to be completed in March 2023.

This contract came from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J.