Ohio launches searchable stolen gun database

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Ohio has launched the Ohio Stolen Gun Portal, a website for citizens and gun dealers to instantly check if a gun has been reported stolen.
According to a release, the portal contains a database of stolen gun information, including serial numbers, from law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio and reported to the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.
“With our new portal, when buying a used firearm, private citizens and firearms dealers can instantly check to see whether a gun was previously reported as stolen,” Yost said.
People can search the database by entering a serial number, and if there is a match to a stolen gun the user is told to contact the law enforcement agency that originally reported the theft.
The website updates every 24 hours, the release said.