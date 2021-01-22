Ohio loses jobs in December even as jobless rate dips

Ohio’s unemployment rate fell slightly last month to 5.5% from 5.7%, even as the state suffered a loss of more than 9,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality, a sector of the economy especially hit hard by the ongoing global pandemic.
The rate fell though Ohio’s overall nonagricultural wage and salary employment dropped 11,500 jobs over the month, from a revised 5,253,200 in November to 5,241,700 in December, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services numbers released Friday.
The number of unemployed Ohioans has grown by 78,000 in the past year, up from 237,000, the state said. And the number of workers unemployed in Ohio last month was 315,000, down from 328,000 in November.
The economy has been strangled by the pandemic since mid-March. By comparison, the unemployment rate in December 2019, pre-COVID, was 4.1%.
The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%, unchanged from November, and up from 3.6% in December 2019.
Goods-producing industries, at 893,900 jobs, lost 900 jobs over the month as losses in manufacturing (a loss of 1,100 jobs) and construction (100 jobs lost) exceeded gains in mining and logging (300 jobs gained), the state said.
The private service-providing sector, at 3,618,700, was hit hard, losing 5,600 jobs, with big losses in leisure and hospitality (9,200 jobs lost), educational and health services (6,200 jobs lost), professional and business services (-1,000), and information (-200).
In that sector, there were some gains in trade, transportation, and utilities, with 8,600 jobs added, financial activities (+2,100), and other services (+300).
Government employment, at 729,100, fell by 5,000 jobs.
Residents are generally counted as unemployed if they lack a job and are actively searching for a new job.