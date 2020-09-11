Ohio State cancels spring break due to COVID-19

Ohio State will continue a mix of in-person and online courses for the spring semester, cancel spring break and make other changes to the academic calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There will be no spring break. Instead, there will be two instructional breaks — on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Wednesday, March 31 — where there will be no classes,” Provost Bruce McPheron said in an email to the campus. “This approach will keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures.”
Ohio State University students can expect the “new normal” on campus this semester to last at least through the spring, McPherson said. Existing health measures and policies will continue to be in place in the spring.
The first week of spring classes will be online so members of the university will have time to quarantine prior to any in-person sessions after the holiday break, McPheron said.
Students can begin to enroll in spring courses by Oct. 19.
“We will continue to explore ways to expand and enhance opportunities for in-person experiences this spring,” McPheron said. “Ultimately, these decisions will depend both on the evolution of COVID-19 science and our continued commitment to (university health and safety measures).”
Classes for the spring semester will end on April 21 and final exams will occur April 23 to April 29.
Commencement is expected to take place on May 9, however the format of graduation hasn’t been determined yet.
“As a default, all students, faculty and staff should expect the same sort of comprehensive approach that is in place this fall — including testing, contact tracing and personal behaviors such as face masks, physical distancing and hand-washing,” McPheron said.