Ohio State cancels spring break due to COVID-19

“There will be no spring break. Instead, there will be two instructional breaks — on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Wednesday, March 31 — where there will be no classes,” Provost Bruce McPheron said in an email to the campus. “This approach will keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures.”

Ohio State University students can expect the “new normal” on campus this semester to last at least through the spring, McPherson said. Existing health measures and policies will continue to be in place in the spring.