Ohio wins prized DoD manufacturing designation

The state said the next step in the process is for Ohio to apply for the $5 million grant, and the Defense Department will help Ohio apply.

Ohio will use the funds to help the state’s manufacturers adopt new processes and technology.

“This project continues this administration’s goals of building a stronger tech workforce in Ohio,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “Ohio has a talented workforce, great infrastructure, and an exceptional cost- and quality-of-life rating, which makes us an attractive state to do business.”

Angelia Erbaugh, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, also welcomed the news.

“DRMA represents over 200 manufacturer member companies across the Dayton Region; we’re excited about this designation as it will bring opportunities to further strengthen our region’s robust manufacturing industry," Erbaugh said.

“Ohio will create the nation’s premier defense manufacturing community,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Development Services Agency. “Becoming an official Ohio Defense Manufacturing Community will accelerate and scale manufacturing initiatives, and thereby strengthen the defense supply chain. Ohio is committed to building an inclusive, skilled manufacturing workforce to support the project.”