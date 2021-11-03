Local state lawmakers propose Texas-style abortion restriction

The landmark 1973 decision guaranteed women the right to an abortion until the fetus reaches the point of “viability.”

So far, 33 Ohio lawmakers — more than half of the House GOP caucus — have signed onto the new bill, signaling early momentum for its passage. Local Republican lawmakers backing it include: Sara Carruthers, Hamilton; Rodney Creech, West Alexandria; Bill Dean, Xenia; Jennifer Gross, West Chester Twp.; Kyle Koehler, Springfield; Paul Zeltwanger, Mason.

The fate of the legislation in the Ohio Senate, also under Republican control, is uncertain.

Anti-abortion groups praised the bill, while opponents called it extreme.

Margie Christie, director of Dayton Right to Life, said the grassroots anti-abortion community has been waiting for such legislation in Ohio.

“Dayton Right to Life is excited and thrilled to support its passage and save over 50 babies lost every day to abortion in Ohio,” Christie stated.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democratic candidate for governor, said she would veto any anti-abortion legislation she is sent, if elected.

“This dangerous bill would criminalize abortion and encourage vigilantism in our state,” she said in a statement. “Ohio deserves better than this anti-abortion extremism.”