Ohioan Jim Jordan to speak at RNC opening night

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, is scheduled to address the Republican National Convention on its opening night, along with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Jordan is 10th in the line up of 22 scheduled speakers — between Dr. G.E. Ghali, an oral surgeon, and former NFL star Herschel Walker.
Jordan has been a fierce defender of President Donald Trump. He has raised questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election; has been critical of the FBI; and defended Trump in the 2019 impeachment hearings.
Jordan is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, which represents the most conservative members.
Jordan represents the Ohio 4th Congressional district, which spans 14 counties. He was re-elected in 2018 with 65% of the vote. He is running for re-election against Democrat Shannon Freshour.
Cook Political Report ranks the district as solidly Republican where the GOP has a 14 percentage point advantage.