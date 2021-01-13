Ohio’s Jim Jordan calls for ouster of GOP leader who supports Trump impeachment

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, is calling for the third highest-ranking House Republican to be removed as House Republican Conference Chair for her support of impeaching President Donald Trump, according to reports.
Jordan told reporters Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, should be removed as conference chair, the Washington Post and others are reporting.
"We ought to have a second vote."
"The conference ought to vote on that."
Cheney is one of a handful of Republicans supporting impeachment following a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol last week.
“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement Tuesday. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
Jordan, an ardent Trump supporter, is taking a central role in today’s hearings on whether to impeach Trump.
Jordan spoke in a House floor speech this morning in opposition to an impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.
Jordan accused Democrats of hypocrisy for criticizing him and fellow Republicans for objecting to the certification of the November election results after Democrats in 2017 objected to certifying votes in states Trump clearly won.
“Americans are tired of the double standard,” he said.
Jordan criticized Democrats for investigating allegations against Trump for years but not looking into alleged election irregularities that millions of Americans have concerns about.
“Democrats can raise bail for rioters and looters this summer, but somehow when Republicans condemn all the violence – the violence this summer, the violence last week – somehow we’re wrong,” he said.
U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Massachusetts, countered that Democrats lodged a “protest vote” in 2017 over concerns about Russian interference, but they conceded the day after the election that Trump won.
McGovern called Jordan’s comments “what-aboutism” and “false equivalencies.”
“This Capitol was stormed, people died, because of the big lies that were being told by this president and by too many people on the other side,” McGovern said.
“The president of the United States instigated an attempted coup in this country. People died. Everybody should be outraged, whether Democrat or Republican. If this is not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what the hell is.”