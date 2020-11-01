One dead, five injured after three-vehicle crash on Yankee Street

Initial investigations show that a black Chevy sedan, operated by Alexander Wilkens, 20, of Centerville, was traveling south on Yankee Street when Wilkens attempted to pass two vehicles traveling south. The black sedan traveled left of center and collided with a gray Honda van that was traveling north on Yankee Street, the release stated. The sedan rolled over top of the Honda van and continued to roll, striking the rear of a black SUV that was traveling south on Yankee Street.

The four occupants of the Honda and one occupant of the SUV were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wilkens was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington Twp. Fire Department.